Afghan Ministry condemns mistreatment of refugees in Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): Taliban has condemned the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and called on Islamabad to remain respectful of the rights of refugees, local media reported.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate condemns the disturbing of our citizens and calls on the Pakistani government to avoid the repeat of such actions," Tolo News quoted a Taliban MoFA official as saying.

Earlier a video went viral showing several Afghan refugees detained and tied with a rope in Karachi, Pakistan.

The detainees in the video were found complaining that the Pakistani police took away their cell phones and money.

Tolo News cited analysts saying that Islamabad is using the presence of Afghan refugees as a tool to pressure the caretaker government to accept its wishes.

"When the government of Pakistan sits in talks with the Islamic Emirate and does not reach an agreement, then Pakistan has leverage with Afghan refugees who are living in Pakistan and will beat them, disturb them and deport them", Tolo News quoted a university instructor as saying.



Tolo News cited UNHCR which estimates that around 13 million Afghans live in Pakistan.

"They should allow them at first to come to Pakistan. They can live in their country in any condition but when they come here, they are facing a lot of problems," Tolo News quoted a Pashtoon Tahfuz Movement (PTM) member.

Earlier, the Afghanistan Embassy in Pakistan said that more than 1,250 Afghan refugees had been detained within the past 40 days by Pakistani police.

Khaama Press, citing its monitoring desk, said that thousands of Afghans cross Turkham and Spin Boldak borders daily and most do so without holding valid entry permits and visas.

The Afghan immigrants in Pakistan do not hold any legal status as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has not yet started registering the immigrants.

One of the main reasons behind the rising number of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan is the political instability and economic crisis in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Since its ascent to power in Kabul, the Islamic group imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls. (ANI)

