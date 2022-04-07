Afghan MoFA stages protest over incidents of firing across Durand Line

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 7 (ANI): Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to stage strong protests against the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul over the incidents of cross-border firing and artillery shelling across the Durand Line.

In the latest incident, the Afghanistan MoFA has lodged a protest over the incidents of artillery shelling from across the Durand Line and violations of Afghan airspace by Pakistan drones and helicopters during the months of February and March.

Earlier, amid the continuous tension along the Durand Line between the Pakistani troops and the Talibani forces, the Foreign Ministries of both sides have exchanged protest notes accusing each other of displaying aggressive attitudes on the border, local media reported.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a note verbale to Afghan Embassy in Islamabad on February 25, condemned the rising incidents of "aggressive attitude, cross border violations and disregard to mutually agreed and established procedures by Afghan border security personnel". It lamented that such incidents were occurring despite the presence of 'Pakistan's Military Liaison Officers' in Kabul and Border Coordination Centers' at Torkham and Chaman, vernacular media said.



Notably, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan does not recognise the British-era Durand Line as the boundary between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Violations along the Durand Line continue to remain a bone of contention between the two countries.



Taliban again lodged a protest with the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on March 27 alleging that Pakistani Army officials were issuing a warning to residents of Jaji Maidan District in Khost Province to leave the area or face serious consequences, local media reported.



The Taliban also complained that Pakistani Border Forces have continued resorting to firing heavy and light weapons, targeting residential areas along the Durand Line. (ANI)

