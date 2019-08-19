Afghan NSA visits Kabul terror attack victims

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Afghanistan's National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday paid a visit to the victims of the suicide bombing that had targeted a wedding hall in Kabul and claimed lives of 63 people.

Around 180 people sustained injuries in what is believed to be the deadliest act of terror this year in the war-torn country. The incident came a few days after the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and just before the country was to marks it 100th Independence day on Monday.

The incident had occurred on Saturday night at the Dubai City wedding hall located in a western Kabul neighbourhood that is home to many in the country's minority Shia Hazara community.

The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility for the attack, believed to be the deadliest in the war-torn country this year.

Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion occurred. According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding, which was targeted by a suicide bomber.

The Afghan government further announced the postponement of long-planned Independence Day celebrations in wake of the suicide bombing. It also postponed the inauguration of Darulaman Palace scheduled for Monday, Tolo News Reported. (ANI)

