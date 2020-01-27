Afghan plane crashes in Taliban-held area of Ghazni

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan 27 (ANI): A passenger plane crashed in a Taliban-controlled area of Deh Yak district in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, the state media reported.

According to New York Times, the plane was en route to Kabul from the southern province of Kandahar, said Adam Khan Sirat, a spokesman for the Ghazni police.

"We don't know about the casualties so far," Sirat noted.

The plane, according to local officials in Ghazni, was operated by Afghan national carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines. The airlines have repeatedly come under criticism for flying old planes, with several deadly crashes over the past decade. (ANI)