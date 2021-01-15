Afghan police arrest 6 Pakistani spies in Kandahar province: Report

Kandahar [Afghanistan], January 15 (ANI): The Afghan police have arrested six Pakistani nationals on suspicion of spying in Spin Boldak border district of southern Kandahar province.

Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the men were arrested yesterday after they crossed the Durand Line into Spin Boldak district.

Four of the arrested are on-service policemen who had crossed the border with the help of two residents of Chaman in Balochistan province.

He said the detainees had come to Spin Boldak on the pretext of buying a car. They were identified and arrested by police when they wanted to go back.

Last month, the Afghan forces exposed the Chinese intelligence network operating in Afghanistan for at least six months, under which the spies maintained contacts with the Haqqani network and the Afghan Taliban.



In mid-December, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) officials conducted a major operation in Kabul, which resulted in the detention of about 10 Chinese intelligence agents.

Habiba Ashna, an activist, said the Chinese talk a lot about peace in Afghanistan while supporting the Pakistani military, who is waging a multi-year hybrid war against the Afghans, using the Taliban terrorists and other groups for this.

Pakistan has been long blamed for providing support to Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan.

The UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to the 1988 Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions on the Taliban, in its 2019 report had acknowledged that nearly 5,000 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, which is based in Pakistan, were active in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan alone.

Afghanistan has repeatedly called on Pakistan to prevent terrorists from using its territory against Afghanistan, adding that closing the safe havens of insurgents and terrorists is pivotal for a peaceful end to the crisis in the war-torn country. (ANI)

