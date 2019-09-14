Afghan police detain suicide bomber, foil planned attack

Nuristan [Afghanistan], Sep 14 (ANI): Police in Afghanistan's Nuristan province on Saturday detained a suicide bomber who was allegedly planning to stage an attack in the region.

"Shakirullah [detainee] is a resident of Kunar province [northeastern Afghanistan] and we have arrested him yesterday in Parun, the capital of Nuristan," Sabir Aryan, the local police chief said, reported Sputnik.

The official said that no explosive items were found and the suspect might have hidden them.

"The detainee has links to the Taliban, who may have come here for terrorist attacks," he added.

Shakirullah, however, denied the allegations and said that he did not plan to carry out an attack in Nuristan.

"I am not a terrorist and I am a carpenter," he added.

Further investigation in this regard is underway, police added. (ANI)

