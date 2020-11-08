Afghan police discover 31 kg drugs, arrest 5 in Badakhshan province

Faizabad [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Police in the northern Badakhshan province have discovered 31 kg of illicit drugs including 24 kg heroin and seven kg hashish in a crackdown against drug traffickers over the past three days and arrested five smugglers, provincial government spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari said Sunday.



The arrested men have been taken into custody for judicial remands, the official said, adding efforts are underway to identify and spot the rings involved in drug smuggling in the relatively restive province.

Police have intensified operations against drug smugglers elsewhere in Badakhshan province, Nazari further said. (ANI/Xinhua)

