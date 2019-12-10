Afghan police neturalise two roadside bombs in Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 10 (ANI): Afghan police on Tuesday neutralised two roadsides bombs planted by terrorists to target the civilians in Herat.

"Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives discovered and neutralised two roadside bombs, planted by terrorists in Guzara district of Herat," said Ministry of Internal Affairs in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

