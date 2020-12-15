Afghan police officer killed in Kabul shooting, 2 wounded

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): A police officer was killed and two police were wounded in a terrorists' ambush in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on early Tuesday, reported a local TV channel.

The Tolo News TV reported that the police were standing outside a police checkpoint along a main square in Butkhak locality in Police District 12, in the eastern part of Kabul when armed militants fired on them roughly at 6:30 a.m. local time.



The terrorists fled the scene and an investigation has been launched to the incident, according to the report.

Tuesday's shooting was the latest in a string of targeted shooting. A judge was killed in a shooting in neighboring Sayyed Noor Mohammad Shah Mina over the weekend.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

