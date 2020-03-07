Representative image
Afghan police officer killed in mine explosion in Helmand province

ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 12:40 IST

Helmand [Afghanistan], Mar 07 (ANI): A police officer was killed in an explosion in Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province on Saturday.
The incident took place when a mine exploded in the Anbar Bagh area, killing the policeman.
No one has taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

