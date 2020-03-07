Helmand [Afghanistan], Mar 07 (ANI): A police officer was killed in an explosion in Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province on Saturday.
The incident took place when a mine exploded in the Anbar Bagh area, killing the policeman.
No one has taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)
Afghan police officer killed in mine explosion in Helmand province
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 12:40 IST
