Afghan police rescue children's trafficking for terror training in Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 20 (ANI): Police in Kabul have rescued several minor and young children from trafficking to Pakistan, where they were being sent for training and education at Taliban seminaries, reported Afghanistan Times.

"They are reunited with their families," Amrullah Saleh, the first Vice President of Afghanistan wrote on his Facebook page.

Saleh, who also served as a spy chief, said that he stopped many children of impoverished families from being transferred to Pakistan.

"Now, when I study the incidents of a number of terrorists and Taliban commanders in the Northern provinces, they are the same ones who were taken to Karachi and other cities of Pakistan for terror training sixteen years ago," he said.



The incident throws light on Pakistan's terror training grounds in the garb of seminaries.

The development has come ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's plenary meeting in February where the global watch dog is expected to review Pakistan's action against organisations linked to terror groups banned by the UN Security Council.

Saleh, Afghanistan Times reported, has demanded a legal framework to prevent the transfer of homeless children to Taliban training centers outside the country.

The reason for growing terrorist activities in big cities, according to him, is that Taliban inmates know they can walk free without being punished.

The Afghan leader has pitched for the execution of captured terrorists. (ANI)

