Afghan Preliminary presidential election results postponed: IEC

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 13 (ANI): The results of Afghanistan's preliminary presidential election, that were due to be announced on Nov. 14, have been postponed for a second time, the Independent election commission said on Wednesday.

"The announcement was scheduled for Thursday (November 14), but due to tensions hindering the vote recounting process at 8,000 polling stations, the announcement must be delayed," TOLO News quoted IEC commissioner Aurangzib as saying.

Aziz Ahmad Ibrahimi, an IEC spokesperson, said: "The process was halted across Afghanistan in order to address the complaints of the candidates."

The comments from the officials came a day after IEC chairperson Hawa Alam Nuristani, in a press conference, said that some election campaign teams had prevented the vote recount process in 15 provinces.

She asked for patience from presidential candidates who opposed the vote recount, which began on November 9.

According to the head of the IEC secretariat Habib-Ur-Rahman Nang, the votes of "8,494 polling stations, out of a total of 26,580," will be recounted.

Afghan presidential elections were held on September 28. (ANI)

