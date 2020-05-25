Afghan President orders to release 2,000 Taliban prisoners

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday (local time) ordered a release of up to 2,000 Taliban fighters from prison, his spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said.

On Saturday, the Taliban declared a ceasefire to honour Eid ul-Fitr. Ghani welcomed the initiative and announced that the process of releasing Taliban prisoners would be expedited, urging the group to do the same.

"President Ghani today initiated a process to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture in response to the Taliban's announcement of a ceasefire during Eid. The Afghanistan government is extending the offer of peace and is taking further steps to ensure the success of the peace process," Sediqqi said in a tweet.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating a beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations as well as prisoners' exchange. (Sputnik/ANI)

