Afghan Presidential envoy for economic development dies from COVID-19

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 (ANI): Special envoy to the Afghan president on economic development and poverty reduction, Yosuf Ghazanfar, has died from COVID-19, a presidential adviser told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to Shahzain Murtazavi, strategic relations adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, the special envoy was undergoing treatment in Turkey.

The Presidential Palace in Kabul witnessed a cluster of coronavirus infections in April, with some 40 staffers infected. Ghani himself has consistently tested negative, regardless.

Afghanistan currently counts over 32,000 cases of the deadly infection with 819 COVID-19 deaths to date. (ANI)

