Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo)

Afghan Prez Ghani to visit Pak today on PM Khan's invitation

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 03:29 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 27 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will begin his two-day official visit to Pakistan today on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said, "On the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani will be visiting Pakistan on 27-28 June 2019. President Ghani will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers, Advisors, Senior Officials and businessmen."
"During the visit, President Dr Arif Alvi will have a meeting with President Ghani while Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold delegation-level talks. The wide-ranging talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas - including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges," it added.
It will be President Ghani's third visit to Pakistan which follows the recently held first review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).
The APAPPS, a part of the Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral engagement framework, provides a comprehensive and structured mechanism to enhance engagement between counterpart institutions of the two countries. APAPPS is comprised of five working groups on politico-diplomatic, military, intelligence, economic and trade and refugees issues.
The action plan became operational last May under then Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ghani with both sides hoping that its implementation would contribute to promoting peace in the region, Dawn reported.
The Foreign Ministry here stressed that Ghani's visit will "follow the recently held first review session of the APAPPS."
"President Ghani will also travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum attended by business representatives from both countries," the statement read.
"The people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are bound by fraternal ties reinforced by historical, religious, linguistic and cultural affinities. Closer engagement between the leaders will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan," it added.
The visit becomes doubly important after the first Afghan peace conference titled 'Lahore Process' held on June 22 in Bhurban Murree.
According to ARY News, more than 50 delegates, including heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisor to Ghani, attended the meet. Former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senators and members of Afghan parliament were also in attendance.
Ghani had earlier undertaken a bilateral visit to Pakistan in November 2014 and subsequently, came to attend the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process (HoA) Ministerial Conference in Islamabad in December 2015, Gulf News reported. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 04:16 IST

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University

London [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): Iconic Pakistani playback and Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was on Wednesday awarded with an honourary degree at the prestigious Oxford University.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 04:05 IST

Sri Lanka: Amnesty outraged as President signs executions of...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 27 (ANI): The Amnesty International has expressed shock after Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena announced death warrants for four drug offenders on Wednesday who will "very soon" become the first people to be executed in decades on the island nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 03:48 IST

Imran Khan congratulates team for great comeback in CWC'19

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for making a great comeback by registering a win against the previously unbeaten New Zealand in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:07 IST

12 injuried after gas explosion in Vienna causes partial...

Vienna [Austria], June 26 (ANI): At least twelve people were injured after a suspected gas explosion led to the partial collapse of two multi-storey buildings in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:04 IST

India, US discuss differences on market access in spirit of friendship

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI) India and the United States on Wednesday talked about taking their relationship to a new level as they discussed differences on market access and trade barriers in a spirit of friendship and looked at getting the "economic piece" right to avail the myriad of opportuni

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

Modi to hold bilaterals, pull asides with world leaders on G20 sidelines

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Let's defend religious freedom for all: Mike Pompeo says on India visit

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a significant statement, visiting United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday that people should stand up in defence of religious freedom for all and if there was a compromise on it, the world is worse off.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:10 IST

US would do everything to ensure India has adequate crude imports: Pompeo

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): United States appreciates India efforts to move away from purchasing Iranian and Venezuelan oil imports and will do everything to ensure that it has adequate crude supplies, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:19 IST

Lightning kills 6 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 26 (ANI): At least six people, including three children, were killed while one person sustained an injury in two incidents of the lightning strike in Nepal. The incidents happened in the southern districts of Rupandehi and Dang late on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Iran largest state sponsor of terror: Pompeo

New Delhi, [India], June 26 (ANI) With India holding to its views on Iran from a geographical perspective, United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said that Tehran is the largest state sponsor of terror and there is a shared understanding of threat which needs to be deterred.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:49 IST

India, US discuss differences on trade

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India and the US on Wednesday acknowledged there were issues between the two countries on trade and committed themselves to removing diffferences between them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:01 IST

Mueller to publicly testify on July 17

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in April submitted his reports on the alleged Russian collusion in 2016 presidential polls, has agreed to publicly testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.

Read More
iocl