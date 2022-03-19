Afghan refugees continue to pour through Nimroz province to enter Iran

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 19 (ANI): Post-Taliban took control of Afghanistan, there is a mass exodus of Afghans, who are seeking to illegally cross the border into neighbouring Iran from Nimroz province.

The lodging places for travellers in the western province of Herat are overwhelmed with hundreds of Afghans, reported Tolo News.

As Afghanistan struggles with a deteriorated economy, thousands of youth are seeking to leave the country in a bid to find jobs and make ends meet.



One of the Afghan, Abdul Aziz, a resident of Faryab who came to Herat to find a human trafficker was interviewed by Tolo News said, "I must go. If there was no need, I would never have wanted to."

There were many children among the passengers. Some of these people were going to Pakistan and from there to Iran, reported Tolo News.

There were also many educated people among the passengers who became jobless after the fall of the former government.

Meanwhile, the lodge owners in Iran's Herat province are happy over the gains made by the Afghan refugees.

"Our business is better now than before because the people are coming from other provinces to go to Iran. Only 30 per cent of them have visas and the other 70 per cent is using illegal ways," said Ferozuddin, an owner of an inn. (ANI)

