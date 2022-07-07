Afghan rockets hit border town of Termez in Uzbekistan

Termez [Uzbekistan], July 7 (ANI): Afghanistan-based rockets hit the border town of Termez in Southern Uzbekistan on Tuesday, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry in an official statement.

According to the ministry, no human losses have been reported as none of the rockets exploded, reported Khaama Press.

However, four private residences in the southern Uzbekistan city of Termez suffered little damage. Moreover, one of the launched missiles is said to have landed on a football stadium, undetonated.

The rockets fell around 4:20 p.m., with four of them landing on the Majnuntol neighbourhood area and one on a football stadium.

"At about 16:20 on July 5, five rockets presumably fired from Afghanistan's territory hit the ground in Uzbekistan's border territory. No explosions followed. No casualties or damages were reported," the ministry announced the news on its Telegram channel.



The authorities of Uzbekistan are currently working with the Afghan side and implementing the necessary measures in place to determine the incident's causes, the Uzbek Ministry said in a statement.

Taliban's response to the incident is awaited as of yet.

Prior to this, the Khorasan branch of ISIS alleged that it had launched rocket operations on Uzbekistan's territory in April of this year, although the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied this at the time.

Earlier, Uzbekistan sent 74 tons of humanitarian aid to neighbouring Afghanistan in order to address the most urgent needs of affected Afghans following a deadly earthquake and subsequent floods.

The humanitarian aid that consisted of food, necessities and medicines was organized following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's instructions in response to the earthquake that hit the southern parts of Afghanistan with a particularly devastating impact in Paktika and Khost provinces, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring more than 1,500.

Strong quakes destroyed buildings and homes, severely damaged hospitals and schools and disrupted water networks, roads and bridges in Afghanistan while Uzbekistan is dealing with massive protests over planned constitutional reform as Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared a month-long state of emergency on Saturday in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, an autonomous republic in northwestern Uzbekistan. (ANI)

