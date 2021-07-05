Afghan security forces gearing up against possible Taliban attacks on major cities

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 5 (ANI): Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) on Sunday expressed that annihilating the Taliban is their top priority. The commander of Special Operations Corps, Maj. Gen. Hibatullah Alizai said that "strong belts" have been created for the protection of big cities, highways and border towns.

Pakistani terrorists are also involved in recent Taliban attacks, these terrorists are majorly from Pakistan's Punjab and hundreds of these terrorists have been killed by ANDSF, TOLO News reported citing Maj Gen Hibatullah Alizai.

"Our main goal is to inflict as many casualties on the enemy as possible. Besides that, our goal is to protect major cities, highways and key border towns that are important for our major cities and the country," Alizai said

Alizai, who returned after operations in Ghazni and Laghman on Saturday evening, said that foreign Taliban and al Qaeda fighters have a presence among the Taliban.

"Pakistani Taliban is mostly seen these days and those Taliban terrorists who belong to Punjab even have Pakistani arm ID cards. The number of Afghan Taliban is dwindling," he added.



Alizai also said that political, regional and social issues are behind the evacuation of dozens of districts by Afghan forces and the issue will be investigated.

Afghan forces also expressed the need to retake the districts that have fallen to the Taliban, at least 10,000 members of commando forces are engaged in suppressing the Taliban across the country and that their number will increase over time.

There is also a criticism of how the administration has handled security in the country.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces. This comes as foreign forces have withdrawn from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely. (ANI)

