Afghan security forces killed 11 Taliban fighters in Nangarhar province

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:32 IST

Nangarhar (Afghanistan), Oct 29 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 11 Taliban militants were killed and eight others arrested in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan security officials said on Tuesday.
A large number of weapons was also discovered and destroyed, according to the Afghan intelligence organisation known as the National Directorate of Security (NDS).
"The operations were carried out in Balil Khel area, where Taliban's ammunition centre was located and various ammunition, mines, weapons, a large number of explosives, and two motorcycles destroyed," the NDS said in a statement.
Afghan security forces are regularly conducting counterterrorist raids across the country, where security has long been undermined over ongoing conflict between the government and the Taliban militant group. (Sputnik/ANI)

