Afghan security forces launch operations in northern Baghlan

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:30 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Afghan security forces on Wednesday night launched operations against Taliban militants in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan to clear the insurgents, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
The operation took place in Dand-e-Shahabuddin, Dand-e-Ghori and the Kela Gai areas of Baghlan province, reported Tolo News.
"Previously, forces launched operations in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces and many areas of these provinces were cleared of insurgents," Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The statement further said that dozens of Taliban insurgents, including commanders and shadow district governors, have been killed during the operations in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.
However, the ministry did not provide further details on the operations carried out by the security forces.
There was no comment from the Taliban on the operations so far. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:33 IST

