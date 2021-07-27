Afghan security forces re-capture Balkh's Kaldar district from Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 27 (ANI): The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) has re-captured the Kaldar district of Afghanistan's Balkh province, from the Taliban, local media reported.

Bakhtar news agency reported that ANDSF has re-captured the district on Monday morning.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the news agency said that after launching a military operation, ANDSF managed to take control of the Kaldar district from Taliban terrorists.



About 20 fighters of the Taliban group were killed and dozens more wounded during the military operation, the statement added.

Earlier, Afghan security forces have re-occupied three districts.

TOLO News reported quoting Defense Ministry, that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces retook the control of Saighan and Kahmard districts in Bamiyan and Chakhansur district in Nimroz.

"In an operation that began this (Friday) morning, districts were retaken in a short time by security forces, and the country's flag was raised back on the districts," Bamiyan governor Tahir Zuhair said. (ANI)

