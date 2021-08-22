Afghan special cell established by MEA receives 2000 calls, 6000 queries; replied 1200 mails

New Delhi [India] August 22 (ANI): The Afghan special cell established by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received more than 2000 calls in 5 days, it answered around 6000 queries over WhatsApp while more than 1200 mails were replied, sources informed.

MEA has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorates after Kabul fell to the Taliban.



In another recent development, a special Indian Air Force repatriation flight ferrying 168 evacuees from Kabul landed at the Ghaziabad Hindon airbase here on Sunday.

The flight had 107 Indian nationals among those evacuated from Afghanistan, which has been overtaken by the Taliban a week ago. Passengers who arrived here will first undergo a COVID RT PCR test.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI. (ANI)

