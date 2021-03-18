Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Nine people on board a special forces helicopter were killed after it crash-landed in the Maidan Wardak province, on Wednesday night, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defense on Thursday.
"Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed that a Mi-17 helicopter crash-landed in Behsud district, Maidan Wardak province, on Wednesday night in which four crew members and five security forces were killed," Tolo News reported.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Afghan special forces helicopter crash lands, 9 dead
ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 10:52 IST
