Afghan technician dies by suicide in Kabul amid financial problems

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 (ANI): An Afghan technician of a state-run TV - Wolisi Jirga TV died by suicide in Kabul amid financial problems as he was laid off after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Muhammad Haroon Niromand on Thursday died by suicide due to critical financial problems, reported Khaama Press.

Obiadullah Ikhlas, a close relative of the dead technician has confirmed his death and added that he was recently suffering from serious financial and mental difficulties.



Ikhlas said that Niromand worked at the TV channel for three years and was laid off liked tens of others after the TV channel closed following the Taliban takeover on August 15, reported Khaama Press.

Journalists are among those who have been impacted the most after the recent political change in Afghanistan.

Based on the statistics of the national union of journalists in Afghanistan, 70 per cent of media have stopped operation and 67 per cent of Afghan journalists left jobless after the Taliban takeover, reported Khaama Press.

Journalists and journalists' advocates in Afghanistan have been warning that the biggest achievement of the past two decades is in danger of degeneration if not addressed.

They have asked the international community to support media and freedom of speech in Afghanistan. (ANI)

