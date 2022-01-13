Afghan truckers call for action against armed bandits based in Iran

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): Truckers based in Afghanistan has appealed to their government to act against Armed Bandits based in Iran.

Hundreds of trucks commute between Afghanistan and Iran each day exporting and importing products on a daily basis, according to Tolo News.

Armed individuals have robbed transit trucks bringing goods to Afghanistan from Iran, the drivers complained.

They said that the armed people pose a high-security threat to drivers and other people importing products from Iran.



Officials in Herat said they have shared the problem with Iranian officials.

'We have submitted all the problems--like the robbery of drivers--to the Iranian officials. The (Iran) side pledged to tackle the problems," said Mahajar Farahi, head of the Herat custom.

The Iranian officials pledged to pursue the issue.

"We consider ourselves committed to legally investigating the complaints over the mistreatment of your (Afghan) nationals and drivers--that have a tremendous role in economic development between the two countries," said Mohmmad Sadiq, Iran's consular official in Herat.

(ANI)


