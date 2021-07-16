Afghan Vice President Saleh offers to show evidence to prove Pakistan providing air support to Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh has offered to provide evidence to prove that Pakistan is giving air support to the Taliban and threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area.

Hours after issuing a shocking statement claiming Pakistan is providing support to the Taliban, Saleh said Afghan aircraft have been warned by Pakistan to back off or face air to air missiles.

"If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force and Pak Army warning to the Afghanistan side not to retake Spin Boldak, I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircraft as far as 10 kilometres from Spin Boldak are warned to back off or face air to air missiles. Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed," he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Saleh, who is critical to Pakistan's policies in Afghanistan, took to Twitter and said that the Pakistan Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in certain areas.

"Pakistan air force has issued an official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas," Afghan VP Saleh tweeted.

Pakistan had earlier confirmed that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area. "They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, as quoted by Pakistan Observer.

This comes after the Taliban's claim that they have seized the border town as part of an offensive across the war-torn country. Local media on Wednesday reported that the Taliban have captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province.



The crossing is one of Afghanistan's busiest entry points and the main link between its southwest region and Pakistani ports. Multiple reports suggest that the group had taken down the Afghan flag from the top of the border crossing gate between the Afghan town of Wesh and the Pakistani town of Chaman.

Taliban spokesperson also took to Twitter to announce the capture of the crossing."With this, the important road and customs between Boldak and Chaman came under the control of Mujahidin, the Islamic Emirate assures all traders and residents in the town that their security will be tightened," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah tweeted in Pashto.

The terrorist group further stated that they will resume travel and transit on the passage once they reach an agreement with the Pakistan side.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Last week, the Afghanistan government had said that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country's economic activities.

Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.

Pakistan has denied these claims despite overwhelming evidence to prove otherwise.

Additionally, Pakistan ministers and officials, then and now, issue statements proving that Pakistan host and support the Taliban.

Recently, Pakistan interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said families of Afghanistan's Taliban live in his country, including in the capital city of Islamabad, and sometimes the members of the insurgent outfit are treated in local hospitals. (ANI)

