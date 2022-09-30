Taliban open fire in air as women in Kabul protest over Mahsa Amini's death

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): The Taliban unveiled their suppressive face once again and dispersed the women demonstrators by firing in the air. The women's rights activists were protesting in front of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul over Mahsa Amini's death.

As per Khaama Press, the women protestors chanted "Women, Life, Freedom" and the slogans "Iran rose, now it is our turn," however, the demonstration was suppressed by the Taliban forces, shooting aerially.

This comes after the Islamic Emirate's deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said that the acting government is committed to women's rights, based on Islamic values.

One of the protestors, Shukria said, "We raise our voices like Iran's Mahsa because many (people) like Mahsa have been victims in Afghanistan."

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate said that it ensures women's rights, based on Islamic values.

"The Islamic Emirate is committed to the rights of all citizens, in an Islamic format, whether it is a child or adult or at any level," Karimi said as quoted by TOLO News.

The death of Iranian Mahsa Amiri has caused a widespread reaction inside and outside Iran.

In Iran, several women came on the stage and demonstrated against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's strict rules on women's dress by wearing an "improper hijab".

Women were seen chopping their hair and burning the hijab to protest against the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini's death comes amid growing controversy both inside and outside Iran over the conduct of the morality police, known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol). The mandatory dress code, which applies to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf, reported Al Jazeera.

Her death has now become a symbol of the violent oppression women have faced in Iran for decades. Over the decades, women have increasingly pushed back, particularly in the big cities, wearing their headscarves far back on their heads to reveal their hair. (ANI)