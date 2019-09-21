Representative Image
Representative Image

Afghanistan: 1 child killed, 11 others wounded in blast

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:51 IST

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 21 (ANI): One child was killed and 11 others suffered injuries in a blast in Parwan province's Charekar city on Saturday.
Interior Ministry's spokesman Nusrat Rahimi has confirmed the attack and said that the Taliban was responsible for the blast, reported Tolo News.
However, the extremist outfit is yet to take responsibility for the attack, as per Pajhwok News Agency.
This comes days after the Taliban targetted an election rally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani through a suicide attack. In the attack, at least eight people were killed while 10 others were wounded. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Imran Khan leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for New York in the US from Saudi Arabia to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:56 IST

Pakistan International Airlines operated 46 flights without any...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:44 IST

Yellow Vest Protest: Police detains 90 demonstrators in Paris

Paris [France], Sept 21 (ANI): Paris police have detained 90 demonstrators during the fresh round of Yellow Vest protest on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:36 IST

UP: Mongolian President visits Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Mongolian president Khaltmaagiin Battulga visited the world-famous monument Taj Mahal along with his delegation on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:13 IST

Italy: 1 killed, 3 injured in plane crash in Lombardy

Lombardy [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Atleast one person was killed and three others suffered injuries after a plane they were in crashed in Italy on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:33 IST

Modi leaves for Houston after halt in Frankfurt

Frankfurt [Germany], Sept 21(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Houston for participating in the 'Howdy Modi' event on Sunday after a two-hour halt in Frankfurt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps as part of probe...

Menlo Park [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Facebook has suspended tens of thousands of apps on its social media platform as part of an investigation initiated in March 2018 in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the company said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:28 IST

23 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes by Afghan security forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 21 (ANI): As many as 23 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes carried out by Afghan security forces in the provinces of Kandahar, Ghazni, and Badghis, state media reported on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:12 IST

Rants, theatrics do not work at UN: Akbaruddin on Imran Khan's...

New York [US], Sept 21 (ANI): The rants and theatrics do not work at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), neither do they ever make a world leader any more significant a part of the world history, India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin remarked on Friday in reference to I

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:13 IST

Countering terrorist, extremist narratives using cyberspace to...

New York [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Countering terrorist and extremist narratives using internet and cyberspace will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key area of focus at a counter-terrorism meeting convened by the United Nations, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin said on Frida

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:01 IST

We'll soar when 'they' stoop: Akbaruddin ahead of 74th UNGA session

New York [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): In a veiled reference to Pakistan, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin said that India will not use United Nations as a platform for "dramatic purposes" and will soar when they stoop.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 09:56 IST

Biden demands Trump release transcript of July phone call with...

Washington DC [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Friday demanded that President Donald Trump release the transcript of his July phone call where he reportedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden's son.

Read More
iocl