Afghanistan: 1 child killed, 11 others wounded in blast

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 21 (ANI): One child was killed and 11 others suffered injuries in a blast in Parwan province's Charekar city on Saturday.

Interior Ministry's spokesman Nusrat Rahimi has confirmed the attack and said that the Taliban was responsible for the blast, reported Tolo News.

However, the extremist outfit is yet to take responsibility for the attack, as per Pajhwok News Agency.

This comes days after the Taliban targetted an election rally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani through a suicide attack. In the attack, at least eight people were killed while 10 others were wounded. (ANI)

