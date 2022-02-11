Afghanistan: 1 killed, 15 injured in blast at mosque in Badghis province

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 11 (ANI): One person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast on Friday afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, bordering Turkmenistan.



A blast occurred this afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, local officials said.

The head of the Badghis health department, Asif Qanat, said one person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast this afternoon in the provincial capital. Three children are among the wounded, tweeted Tolo News.

According to initial reports, 8 worshippers were wounded. The blast occurred while worshippers were coming out of the mosque. (ANI)

