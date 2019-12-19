Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 19 (Sputnik/ANI): One civilian was killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told Sputnik.
"The blast happened [at] around 9.40 a.m. [05:10 GMT] in Paghman district, one civilian was killed and two others injured when a magnetic bomb exploded," the spokesman said.
Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (Sputnik/ANI)
Afghanistan: 1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul bomb blast
ANI | Updated: Dec 19, 2019 13:33 IST
