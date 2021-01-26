Afghanistan: 1 killed in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 26 (ANI): One person was killed after an explosion hit a vehicle in Kabul city on Tuesday morning, TOLO News reported citing a police statement.

The blast took place at 11:15 am (local time) in PD5 of Kabul city.

According to the police, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.



Earlier, eyewitnesses said that a driver of a car was killed and a passenger was wounded in the blast, TOLO News reported.

No group including the Taliban have claimed responsibility for the blast.

The blast comes a day after an armoured vehicle of the Italian embassy was hit by an IED blast in Kabul city on Monday morning, a security source said.

"The vehicle that was targeted belongs to the Italian embassy and was carrying Afghan employees of the embassy. One person was slightly wounded in the blast," TOLO quoted a source, adding that "a vehicle of the Ministry of Economy that was passing by was also damaged." (ANI)

