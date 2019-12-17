Khost [Afghanistan], Dec 17 (ANI): At least 10 civilians were killed in a roadside blast in Khost province on Tuesday morning, Pajhowk Afghan News reported.
In another incident, five traffic police personnel and 12 civilians suffered injuries in a blast in Mazar-i-sharif city of Balkh province.
No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 10 killed, 17 injured in two separate blasts
ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:44 IST
