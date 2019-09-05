Representative Image
Representative Image

Afghanistan: 10 killed, 42 injured in Kabul's car bomb attack

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 5 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and 42 others were injured on Thursday morning after a car bombing took place in the Shashdarak area here, as per Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior (MoI).
The attack, which involved a suicide car bomber, happened close to the National Directorate for Security (NDS) checkpoint in Kabul's Police District 9, according to TOLO News. The area is usually heavily fortified.
The Taliban has since claimed responsibility for the bombing. They allegedly targetted a foreign forces convoy which was going towards the NDS facility.
This comes only three days after a truck laden with explosives detonated in Kabul's Green Village compound, killing 16 people while wounding 119 others. (ANI)

