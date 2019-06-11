Afghanistan: 10 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes

Wardak [Afghanistan], Jun 11 (ANI): 10 Taliban terrorists, including a commander, were killed in airstrikes in the Jalriz district here, an army statement said on Tuesday.

The strikes took place late on Monday and targetted a Taliban hideout in Tandara village of the district, according to Xinhua.

The Taliban commander, who died on the spot, has been recognised as Mullah Majid, also known as 'Kuchi', the statement added.

No civilians or security personnel were injured during the strikes. (ANI)

