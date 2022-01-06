Afghanistan: 11 killed, 23 injured in snow avalanches, floods

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 6 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed and 23 wounded across Afghanistan on Wednesday amid heavy snow and rainfall that resulted in avalanches and floods.

The casualties have been reported in Helmand, Nimroz, Farah, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Jawzjan, Takhar, and the Afghan capital Kabul, reported The Khaama Press.

Citing officials of the Taliban, Bakhtar News Agency-Afghan news agency, reported on Wednesday that 90 per cent of the country's territory witnessed snow or rainfall that led to financial loss besides death toll.



In the meantime, the Ministry of Disaster Management of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has also confirmed the number of deaths and those wounded, reported The Khaama Press.

The recent heavy snow and rainfall have also clogged several highways and flights to Kabul International Airport have also been disrupted.

The Taliban had earlier announced a state of emergency in Afghanistan as heavy snow and rainfall continued to batter the country, reported local media.

Afghanistan's 32 out of 34 provinces are witnessing repeated snow, rainfall and it has clogged routes. Due to the massive rainfall, floods also erupted in several provinces.

Salang highway that connects Kabul with Northern provinces has been left clogged due to heavy snowfall and wind, said Khaama Press. (ANI)

