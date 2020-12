Ghazni [Afghanistan], December 18 (ANI): Atleast 15 civilians were killed in a blast inside of a house in Gilan district in Ghazni province.



Over 20 people were also wounded in the blast, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

"At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 more were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province, this afternoon," the Interior Ministry Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said.

No group has so far claimed the blast. (ANI)