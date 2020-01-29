Afghanistan: 15 security personnel killed in Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan 29 (ANI): As many as 15 Afghanistan security personnel were killed in a Taliban attack on a base in northern Kunduz province, an official said on Wednesday.

"The attack took place on Tuesday night at a joint security forces base in Dasht-e-Archi district," reported TOLOnews citing a source from the security force.

The official said that 14 soldiers and a policeman were killed in the attack, and eight soldiers, two police, and three local police were wounded.

Moreover, the Taliban took four other soldiers captive.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, Afghan security forces have not commented on it yet.

According to the officials, this comes after a Taliban attack in Baghlan province on Monday night during which at least nine police personnel were killed.

The attack occurred at a police base in Khawja Alwan in Pul-e-Khumri, the center of Baghlan.

There were other reports that 16 policemen were killed in the attack, including commanders, however, the Baghlan police have not yet confirmed the casualties. (ANI)

