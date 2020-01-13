Afghanistan: 16 killed due to heavy snowfall in Kandahar, Herat

Herat [Afghanistan], Jan 12 (ANI): At least 16 people have been killed due to heavy snowfall and rains in Afghanistan's western province of Herat and southern province of Kandahar, Sputnik reported citing Afghan media.

The death toll in both Herat and Kandahar currently stands at eight each. Kandahar also accounts for at least 16 others injured.

The deaths are caused mainly due to roof collapse and other damage following the heavy snowfall. (ANI)

