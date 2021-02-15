Afghanistan: 19 Taliban terrorists killed, 7 others wounded in airstrikes in Nangarhar, Logar

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 14 (ANI): Nineteen Taliban terrorists were killed and seven others wounded in airstrikes conducted by Afghan forces in two provinces of Afghanistan, local sources said on Sunday.

In the airstrikes which occurred at mid-day on Sunday in Nangarhar province, 11 terrorists were killed and three other suffered injuries in Hisarak and Sherzad districts, Xinhua reported citing the local government.

In the Logar province, an airstrike killed eight Taliban terrorists and wounded four others who were planting landmines and roadside bombs along a provincial highway on Saturday night, Afghan army's 203rd Tandar corps said in a statement.

Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence.



The country's forces have launched raids on Taliban hideouts and killed several terrorists in recent weeks.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News.

Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)





