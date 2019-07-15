Balkh [Afghanistan], July 15 (ANI): At least two children died on Monday in an explosion in Chahar Block district in the Northern province of Balkh.
The bomb was planted by militants, reported Tolo News, citing the 209 Shaheen Corps spokesman Mohammad Haneef Rezaee.
However, no militant group has taken the responsibility of the attack.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Afghanistan: 2 children killed in bomb explosion
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:44 IST
