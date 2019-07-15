Afghanistan: 2 children killed in bomb explosion

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:17 IST

Gilgit-Baltistan in open letter says Pakistan only an 'assumed...

Gilgit-Baltistan, July 15 (ANI): Gilgit Baltistan in an open letter has stressed that the territory, which has been administered by Pakistan, is a "compelling part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir" and Pakistan's status is only that of an "assumed supervisor" that has no right to change its borders.