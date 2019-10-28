Afghanistan: 2 killed, 5 injured in IED blast in Nangarhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 28 (ANI): Two construction workers were killed and five others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at an under-construction school building in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday morning, the provincial government has said.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 am (local time) in Bati Kot district, provincial government spokesman Attahullah Khogyani told Xinhua, adding that the blast damaged parts of the under-constructed building.

The spokesperson added that three of those wounded in the incident suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in the provincial capital Jalalabad.

An investigation into the blast has been initiated.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the incident yet. (ANI)

