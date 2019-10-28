Representative Image
Afghanistan: 2 killed, 5 injured in IED blast in Nangarhar province

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:32 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 28 (ANI): Two construction workers were killed and five others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at an under-construction school building in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday morning, the provincial government has said.
The incident occurred at around 10:30 am (local time) in Bati Kot district, provincial government spokesman Attahullah Khogyani told Xinhua, adding that the blast damaged parts of the under-constructed building.
The spokesperson added that three of those wounded in the incident suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in the provincial capital Jalalabad.
An investigation into the blast has been initiated.
No group has claimed the responsibility for the incident yet. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:03 IST

EU approves Brexit extension to Jan 31

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): The European Union leaders on Monday approved Britain's request for a three-month extension to the Brexit process, meaning that the country would not leave the bloc on Thursday as per the previous deadline.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:31 IST

Digital payments in Southeast Asia tops $600 Bn: What about India?

Singapore, Oct 28 (ANI): The digital payments in Southeast Asia is expected to exceed USD 600 billion this year and will continue to grow exponentially to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025, thereby manifesting that the adoption of digital payments and usage levels are soaring just as the other Internet eco

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:25 IST

Pakistan official disrupt presser against forced shutdown of art...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 28 (ANI): In yet another instance of muzzling of media in Pakistan, a press conference by activist Jibran Nasir was disrupted by an official for criticising the shutting down of an art exhibition depicting the extrajudicial killings in Karachi.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:51 IST

New Delhi: Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees departs for Nankana Sahib

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees started off from New Delhi, on their journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:24 IST

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming a delegation of European Parliament to India on Monday, expressed hope that its members will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Trade War, Hong Kong crisis likely to come up as fourth plenary...

Beijing [China], Oct 28 (ANI): The elite Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) started its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Monday.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:20 IST

President of Comoros greets Vice President Naidu, PM Modi on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): President Azali Assoumani of Comoros sent Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:22 IST

Oppn candidate Alberto Fernandez wins Argentina presidential polls

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the Front of All alliance, is leading in the presidential elections in Argentina, the country's election commission reported on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:12 IST

UN official 'disappointed' with Guterres for not demanding...

New York [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Asserting that international scrutiny of the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely required", a UN official on Sunday expressed disappointment that the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not demand a criminal investigation into the

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:47 IST

Netanyahu, Gantz hold coalition talks amid political stalemate in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 28 (ANI): Israel's longest-serving leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz met here on Sunday in a fresh bid to break the political stalemate and prevent an unprecedented scenario of a third parliamentary election in less than a y

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:23 IST

Baghdadi's death 'turning point' in fight against terror: Erdogan

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The elimination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organisation by US forces in Syria is a "turning point" in the fight against terrorism and Turkey is determined to continue contributing to it, Turkish President Recep Tayyi

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:43 IST

6 killed in Colombia military chopper crash

Bogota [Colombia], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Six people died as a result of a military helicopter's crash in the central Colombian municipality of Alban, the country's air force said on Sunday.

