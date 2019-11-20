Afghanistan: 2 US soldiers killed in chopper crash

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Two US service members lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, NATO Resolute Support Mission said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire, it said.

"In accordance with the US Department of Defence policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," the mission said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban in its statement claimed that they shot down a US chinook chopper in Chark district of Logar province, saying that a "number of soldiers have been killed," TOLOnews reported.

Resolute Support is a NATO-led, non-combat mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF). It was launched on January 1, 2015.

The Resolute Support Mission works closely with different elements of the Afghan Army, Police and Air Force. (ANI)

