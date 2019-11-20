Representative image
Representative image

Afghanistan: 2 US soldiers killed in chopper crash

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:20 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Two US service members lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, NATO Resolute Support Mission said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire, it said.
"In accordance with the US Department of Defence policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," the mission said.
Meanwhile, the Taliban in its statement claimed that they shot down a US chinook chopper in Chark district of Logar province, saying that a "number of soldiers have been killed," TOLOnews reported.
Resolute Support is a NATO-led, non-combat mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF). It was launched on January 1, 2015.
The Resolute Support Mission works closely with different elements of the Afghan Army, Police and Air Force. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:24 IST

Yousaf Baig Mirza resigns as Pakistan PM's special assistant on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Media affairs, Yousaf Baig Mirza resigned from his post on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:31 IST

25 people found alive on-board UK-bound ferry

Rotterdam [Netherlands], Nov 20 (ANI): Dutch authorities have discovered 25 people on-board a ferry bound for the UK from the Netherlands, a spokesperson for Rotterdam Police told CNN on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:16 IST

China accuses US of interference after Senate passes Hong Kong...

Beijing [China], Nov 20 (Sputnik/ANI): China on Wednesday slammed the United States after the US Senate passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, envisioning support for local protesters, asserting that the bill is "overt meddling" in the country's domestic affairs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:55 IST

Yemen's Houthis release 16 people, captured vessels

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 20 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels have released the three ships and their crew, comprising a total of 16 people, including two South Korean nationals, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:44 IST

Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in London for treatment

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London in an air ambulance for medical treatment on Tuesday evening (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:09 IST

Powerful blasts heard in Damascus, Israeli military says they...

Damascus [Syria], Nov 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Powerful explosions occurred in Syria's capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday, while the Israeli military said that it attacked about 20 targets in Syria on the same day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:00 IST

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to resign today

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 20 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will tender his resignation from office on Wednesday, paving the way for newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint a new Cabinet, Daily Mirror reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:29 IST

Jaishankar meets ex-Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa,...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa here on Tuesday and discussed ways of giving a thrust to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:20 IST

Bhutan Foreign Minister visits Mahabodhi Temple

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji, who is on a week-long visit to India, offered prayers at the renowned Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:06 IST

Rajnath visits Kranji War Memorial in Singapore

Singapore, Nov 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the Kranji War Memorial here on Wednesday and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:49 IST

Terror-crime nexus an existential global threat: India at UN

New York [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Calling for zero-tolerance approach against terror organisations and their financial activities, India on Tuesday said that the international community needs to be ahead of new trends and technologies which can be achieved by working together to tackle the menace "bereft

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 06:27 IST

US President notifies Congress of deploying troops to Saudi Arabia

Washington D.C. [India], Nov 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) formally informed the Congress of deploying 3,000 soldiers in Saudi Arabia.

Read More
iocl