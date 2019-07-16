Representative Image
Afghanistan: 22 Taliban terrorists, 1 civilian killed in counter terrorism op

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Twenty-two Taliban terrorists and one civilian were killed in a counter-terrorism operation launched by the Special Operation Forces of Afghan National Police in country's eastern province of Logar, country's Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Tuesday.
The special operation also included airstrikes, conducted on Monday night on Taliban hideouts situated in the Kamalkhil village of the Mohammad Agha district, reported Xinhua News Agency.
While the ministry says that one child was killed and a woman sustained injuries after their home was hit by a shelling launched by Taliban terrorists, the locals claim that as many as five civilians were killed and 11 others sustained injuries as a result of the airstrikes. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:54 IST

Canada, UK remain safe havens for Khalistani terrorists, says expert

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): An expert on counter-terrorism has alleged that Canada and the United Kingdom have remained safe havens for Khalistani terrorists for the past many decades and that the governments of the two countries are providing patronage to them.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:14 IST

Won't extradite Assange where he could face death penalty: UK Minister

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be extradited to any country where he could face capital punishment, UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Ducan has reaffirmed.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:32 IST

US passes bill to impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved...

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): United States' legislators on Monday unanimously passed a bill that will impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:45 IST

Pak NAB to freeze Shehbaz Sharif's properties in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a process to freeze properties belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a case of disproportionate assets, Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:38 IST

I felt "alternative voice" is needed in media industry: Jacob...

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 16 (ANI): Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma has confessed that he had floated the idea that led to the establishment of controversial Indian-origin Gupta family's media empire, which has eventually collapsed, as he had felt the need of creating an "alternative

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:01 IST

Pak legal team in Hague for Kulbushan Jadhav verdict

The Hague [Netherlands], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan legal team on Tuesday reached The Hague in the Netherlands, a day before International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to announce its verdict in Kulbushan Jadhav case.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:03 IST

Toll rises to 78 in Nepal floods, landslides

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain since last week in the Himalayan region has mounted to 78, with 32 people still missing, Nepal Home Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:58 IST

Palau becomes 76th country to join International Solar Alliance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Palau, an archipelago of over 500 islands in Oceania, on Tuesday became the 76th signatory country to join the International Solar Alliance.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:33 IST

48 arrested after "Abolish ICE" protest halts traffic in Manhattan

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): At least 48 people were arrested by the police on Monday (local time) as demonstrators blocked the traffic in Midtown Manhattan during a protest calling to end the sudden clampdown on illegal immigrants residing in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enfo

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:52 IST

People angry over rising inflation, heavy taxes in PoK

Muzaffarabad [PoK], July 16 (ANI): People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) are facing difficulty regarding the consistent increase in the inflation rates and heavy pay taxes implement by Islamabad for benefits that residents here never enjoy.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:45 IST

Indonesia: 5.7 Ritcher quake jolts Bali, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:19 IST

Pak opens airspace for all civilian traffic

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): For the first time since February's Balakot strike, Pakistan on Tuesday opened its airspace for all civilian traffic, as per the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

