Afghanistan: 22 Taliban terrorists, 1 civilian killed in counter terrorism op

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Twenty-two Taliban terrorists and one civilian were killed in a counter-terrorism operation launched by the Special Operation Forces of Afghan National Police in country's eastern province of Logar, country's Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Tuesday.

The special operation also included airstrikes, conducted on Monday night on Taliban hideouts situated in the Kamalkhil village of the Mohammad Agha district, reported Xinhua News Agency.

While the ministry says that one child was killed and a woman sustained injuries after their home was hit by a shelling launched by Taliban terrorists, the locals claim that as many as five civilians were killed and 11 others sustained injuries as a result of the airstrikes. (ANI)

