Afghanistan: 23 killed, 16 wounded in Ghazni suicide bomb attack

Ghazni [Afghanistan], November 29 (ANI): At least 23 people have been killed and 16 other wounded in a suicide car bomb attack in Ghazni on Sunday morning, a spokesman for provincial governor Wahidullah Jumazada confirmed.

According to ToloNews, a suicide bomber detonated his explosive close to a public protection unit in Ghazni city.



In the meantime, a security source said that the bomber detonated "a Humvee vehicle which was full of explosives."

Army commandos were also based at the compound, according to the security sources.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

