Afghanistan: 25 terrorists killed, 5 injured in operations by forces

Kandahar, [Afghanistan], Dec 25 (ANI): At least 25 terrorists were killed and five others suffered injuries in an Afghan forces operation in Kandhar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan forces have launched the operation Maiwand, Sputnik reported citing a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps.

The forces have also arrested two militants and seized three cars. They destroyed two hideouts as well.

The Afghan government is engaged in direct struggle with the Taliban movement and various terrorist groups in the country.

On December 24, the forces neutralised 100 terrorists and injured 45 others in an operation. (ANI)

