Afghanistan: 3 civilians killed in Helmand roadside bomb blast

Helmand [Afghanistan] July 12 (ANI): Three civilians lost their lives and six others were injured in a roadside bomb blast on Monday in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Tolo News reported citing security sources.

The incident took place around 8 AM in the morning when a civilian vehicle was struck by a roadside mine in Bolan area Lashkargah city's district 3.

The victims were taken to the emergency hospital in the city.



All the victims are members of one family who came from a district in Lashkargah city, and women and children are also among them, Tolo News reported.

Security officials have not made any remarks on the incident.

A day earlier, eleven members of the Afghan security forces lost their lives in two separate attacks that happened in the Helmand province. (ANI)

