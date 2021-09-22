Afghanistan: 3 including 2 Taliban members killed in Nangarhar explosion

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 22 (ANI): At least three people have lost their lives in the attack that took place in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday morning.

The Information and Culture department in Jalalabad confirmed these attacks. Eyewitnesses say two of those killed were members of Taliban forces and another was a civilian, Tolo News reported.

Such attacks are becoming frequent in Afghanistan after the fall of the Afghan government.



On September 19, two civilians were also killed in an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Earlier, the Taliban had assured people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets but these attacks contradict Taliban's claims.

On Saturday three persons were killed and 21 injured in three consecutive explosions targeting the Taliban in Police District 5 of Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province.

It has been over a month since Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

