Afghanistan: 3 killed, 3 injured in landmine explosion

Oruzgan [Afghanistan], Dec 26 (ANI) Atleast three persons were killed and three others suffered injuries in an explosion of a landmine planted in the Tirin Kut city of the Oruzgan province in the centre of Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing a local source.

The local director for public health was among the injured, according to the source.

The source specified that the roadside bomb hit the director's car in the Garam Ab area east of the city. (ANI)

