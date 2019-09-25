Representative image
Afghanistan: 3 Killed, 7 injured in explosion outside Ghani's office

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:43 IST

Kandahar [Afghanistan], Sept 25 (ANI): Three people, including a child, were killed and seven others were injured in an explosion outside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office in Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday night, reported Sputnik.
The explosive device was attached to the entrance of the office of President Ghani.
A security source told Sputnik that three civilians - "one child, one woman and one elder man" - were killed and seven others were injured in the blast, which occurred late on Tuesday night.
No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
This comes ahead of Afghanistan's presidential election scheduled to be held on September 28. President Ashraf Ghani is seeking his second term.
Recently, Afghanistan has been the victim of many terror attacks in which several people lost their lives. (ANI)

