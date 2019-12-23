Afghanistan: 3 killed, 7 injured in Laghman explosion

Laghman [Afghanistan], Dec 23 (ANI): At least three people were killed and seven others suffered injuries in an explosion at a funeral ceremony in Laghman province on Monday, reported Tolo News.

The incident took place around 10:30 am while the victims were attending a funeral ceremony of a tribal elder and an explosion occurred said Asadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

